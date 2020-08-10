U.S. passenger airline traffic fell 80% in June

The largest 20 U.S. airlines carried 16.3 million passengers in June -- an 80% decline over the same month last year -- but nearly twice as many as May.

The coronavirus pandemic has slashed U.S. airline passenger demand, but it has rebounded from historic lows in April, when just 3 million passengers traveled. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 800,000 people at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday for the first time since March 17, which was still down about 70% over prior year figures.