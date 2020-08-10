Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. passenger airline traffic fell 80% in June

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:55 IST
U.S. passenger airline traffic fell 80% in June
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The largest 20 U.S. airlines carried 16.3 million passengers in June -- an 80% decline over the same month last year -- but nearly twice as many as May.

The coronavirus pandemic has slashed U.S. airline passenger demand, but it has rebounded from historic lows in April, when just 3 million passengers traveled. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 800,000 people at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday for the first time since March 17, which was still down about 70% over prior year figures.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles LB Brown retires unexpectedly at 26

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Jatavis Brown, an offseason signee, on the reserveretired list after his unexpected retirement on Sunday. Brown, 26, was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four se...

BJP-led N Biren Singh government wins trust vote in Manipur with 28 votes for and 16 against.

BJP-led N Biren Singh government wins trust vote in Manipur with 28 votes for and 16 against....

Blast destroys Baltimore homes; at least 1 dead, children trapped - firefighters

A major explosion leveled several houses as it tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others including children were trapped, firefighters said.The Balt...

Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says 'Rajasthan govt safe'

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. After the meeting at Gehlots official residence, Sharma said the government was safe and things will g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020