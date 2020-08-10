Medicine shop sealed for running without license in JK's Samba

A medical shop was sealed on Monday for running without a valid license in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The Drug Control Department and the Samba Police conducted a surprise check at chemist shops in Raipur and found that the ‘Triveni Medical Hall’, owned by one Koushal Singh, was running without a valid license, a police spokesman said. The shop was sealed and the medicines seized, he said, adding further action will be taken as mandated by law.