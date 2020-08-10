Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 5,023,649 coronavirus cases

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:30 IST
U.S. CDC reports 5,023,649 coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 5,023,649 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 48,690 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 558 to 161,842.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 9 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Sharad Pawar wishes speedy recovery to Pranab Mukherjee

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday wished a speedy recovery to former President Pranab Mukherjee who underwent a brain surgery in New Delhi. Wishing a speedy recovery to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Pawar tweeted.Mukherjee...

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak

Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases suffering from burnout, dozens of state and local public health officials around the US have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically comb...

'Welcome back': Cong leaders hail Rajasthan crisis 'resolution' after Pilot-Rahul meet

Several Congress leaders welcomed back Sachin Pilot on Tuesday after the former Rajasthan deputy chief ministers meeting with Rahul Gandhi, signaling an amicable resolution of nearly a month-long political crisis in the state. Soon after hi...

BJP govt wins easy trust vote in Manipur, Congress cries foul

The BJP-led N Biren Singh government won a facile vote of confidence in Manipur on Monday, an exercise oppsition leader O Ibobi Singh called murder of democracy, after his demand for a division was turned down by Speaker Y Khamchand. With s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020