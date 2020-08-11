Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus aid talks stalled, as parties trade jibes

U.S. congressional leaders and Trump administration officials said on Monday they were ready to resume negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal, but talks remained deadlocked as Democrats said Republicans needed to meet them in the middle. It was not immediately clear whether they would provide relief. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said they were open to restarting talks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 01:57 IST
U.S. coronavirus aid talks stalled, as parties trade jibes
Image Credit: Freepik

U.S. congressional leaders and Trump administration officials said on Monday they were ready to resume negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal, but talks remained deadlocked as Democrats said Republicans needed to meet them in the middle. After a bid by President Donald Trump at the weekend to sidestep Congress, it was unclear whether Democrats and Republicans would be able to bridge their differences to provide relief to workers, businesses and local governments devastated by a pandemic that has killed at least 162,000 Americans.

Eviction protections and enhanced unemployment assistance both expired in July, slashing aid for more than 30 million people. Trump on Saturday signed executive orders and memorandums on expired unemployment benefits, evictions, student loan payments and payroll taxes. It was not immediately clear whether they would provide relief.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said they were open to restarting talks. But there has been no contact between the administration and Capitol Hill negotiators since talks collapsed on Friday. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who did not join the negotiations, accused Democrats of stalling coronavirus aid to secure objectives including nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments, which he dismissed as a bailout for "mismanaged" Democratic-led states.

"They're willing to personally increase the pain for vulnerable families unless they get their way," McConnell said as the Senate opened on Monday. In his remarks, Schumer said Democrats would talk, if Republicans would compromise, criticizing Trump's executive orders as "hardly worth the paper they're printed on."

"Democrats remain ready to return to the table. We need Republicans to join us there and meet us halfway," he said. The Democratic-led House passed a $3.4 trillion aid bill in May, but the Republican-led Senate did not offer its own before unveiling a $1 trillion package late last month, around when administration officials began negotiating with the Democrats.

There are areas of agreement between the sides, including providing money for schools and coronavirus testing. But they remain at odds over issues like unemployment benefits, local government aid and liability protections for businesses. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who has represented the White House in talks with Democrats, said there was room for compromise but declined to say when talks could resume.

"I think they're willing to compromise," he told CNBC. "There is still a lot of things we need to do and that we've agreed on." Trump, who has not participated in negotiations, put pressure on Pelosi and Schumer to reach out.

"They know my phone number," he wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls for college football to play on despite COVID-19 fears

President Donald Trump called on U.S. colleges to proceed with the fall football season amid reports on Monday that it could be canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. The student-athletes have been working too hard for the...

Soccer-Livewire Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen as he tormented the Germans to lead his side into the Europa League semi-finals on Monday.Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead after 15 minutes, driving th...

U.S. State Dept says IG found U.S. arms sales to Saudi did not break law -official

A final report by State Departments Acting Inspector General found U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeos emergency certification on arms sales to Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia were in accordance with the law, a senior department of...

Explosion targets convoy carrying U.S. military equipment near Iraq-Kuwait crossing -sources

An explosion near the Jraischan border crossing at the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border on Monday evening targeted a convoy carrying equipment for U.S. forces, three Iraqi security forces told Reuters. It was not immediately clear if there were any U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020