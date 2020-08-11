Delhi: Medical student jumps from AIIMS hostel building, dies
A medical student allegedly jumped from a hostel building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and died during treatment, police said on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:05 IST
A medical student allegedly jumped from a hostel building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and died during treatment, police said on Monday. "A medical student died during treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre after he jumped from the roof of the hostel. The inquiry is underway. He was admitted at Psychiatric ward, had taken one hour leave from the ward and allegedly came and jumped from the hostel roof. He was later declared dead during treatment," said DCP South Atul Thakur.
On August 10, at about 6 pm information was received from AIIMS hospital that a person had jumped from the Hostel roof. Upon reaching the spot, the injured person was promptly moved to Trauma Centre, the DCP said. The deceased was identified as 2018 batch medical student Vikas who was a permanent resident of Bangalore. The 22-year-old was admitted at psychiatry ward.
During enquiry, it was learnt that the deceased took an hour leave from the ward and allegedly came and jumped from the hostel roof, Thakur added. (ANI)
