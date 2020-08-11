Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Medical student jumps from AIIMS hostel building, dies

A medical student allegedly jumped from a hostel building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and died during treatment, police said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:05 IST
Delhi: Medical student jumps from AIIMS hostel building, dies
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A medical student allegedly jumped from a hostel building at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and died during treatment, police said on Monday. "A medical student died during treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre after he jumped from the roof of the hostel. The inquiry is underway. He was admitted at Psychiatric ward, had taken one hour leave from the ward and allegedly came and jumped from the hostel roof. He was later declared dead during treatment," said DCP South Atul Thakur.

On August 10, at about 6 pm information was received from AIIMS hospital that a person had jumped from the Hostel roof. Upon reaching the spot, the injured person was promptly moved to Trauma Centre, the DCP said. The deceased was identified as 2018 batch medical student Vikas who was a permanent resident of Bangalore. The 22-year-old was admitted at psychiatry ward.

During enquiry, it was learnt that the deceased took an hour leave from the ward and allegedly came and jumped from the hostel roof, Thakur added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Jones, Goodrum lead hot Tigers past White Sox

JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park homer, and Niko Goodrum had four hits, including a solo homer, as the host Detroit Tigers topped the slumping Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday. Jones homer, his fifth this season, capped a three-run sevent...

US announces 100 MHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G

The US Department of Defence on Monday announced that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum would be made available for commercial 5G deployment. With high speeds, improved reliability, and low latency, 5G will impro...

Pacioretty returns as Knights face surprising Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks werent supposed to reach the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights werent expected to be the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Both teams pulled off upsets in the qualifying series...

Scientists, engineers from India, US can widen research under special technology fund: Indian Ambassador

Scientists and engineers from India and the US can widen their opportunities for research under the COVID-19 Virtual Networks that is being developed as part of the India-US Science and Technology Endowment FundIUSTEF, Indian Ambassador Tar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020