FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

The United States is considering blocking citizens and permanent residents from returning home if they are suspected of being COVID-19 positive, while England is set to make its test-and-trace scheme more locally targeted. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* British consumers spent the most last month since the country went into a coronavirus lockdown in March, as pubs, restaurants, barbers and beauty salons reopened. * Germany has agreed to extend a ban for spectators in stadiums at Bundesliga soccer matches until at least the end of October.

* The French health ministry on Monday reported the first significant rise in the number of people in hospitals due to the new coronavirus since the end of the country's lockdown. AMERICAS

* Republican and Democratic governors said President Donald Trump's coronavirus relief measures were too expensive for states to implement and called on officials in Washington to resume negotiations on federal aid. * California's top public health officer has resigned following data-collection failures that led to an undercount of coronavirus cases as the state was reporting a downward trend in infections.

* Sunbathers wanting to visit Rio de Janeiro's famous beaches, despite Brazil's raging COVID-19 epidemic, could soon be able to reserve socially distant sand space through a mobile app. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's second-most populous state reported a small rise in new infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising. * Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is pressing ahead with plans to lift lockdown measures in the Pacific nation this week.

* Pakistanis flocked to gyms, salons and restaurants that opened on Monday for the first time in five months. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran shut down a newspaper after it quoted a former member of the national coronavirus task force as saying the country's tolls from the epidemic could be 20 times higher than official figures. * Many urban families in Kenya are now looking to their rural families, to whom they once sent regular cash for support, to help deal with the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc expects its experimental vaccine to enter mid-to-late stage study in September and secure U.S. emergency use approval sometime in 2021.

* Novavax Inc's manufacturing capacity is sufficient to meet the U.S. demand for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, company executives said. * Gilead Sciences Inc said it has filed a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.

* Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian stock markets rose on relief that another round of U.S.-China sparring appears not to have spilled over into trade, while hopes for U.S. stimulus lent support to oil and commodity currencies. * Singapore's record recession was deeper than first thought in the second quarter, data showed on Tuesday, signalling a lengthy path to recovery.

* Japan posted its smallest current account surplus in more than five years in June, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday, mainly due to a slump in exports. * The Bank of England will step up quantitative easing if the British economy slows and struggles again, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told The Times newspaper.

