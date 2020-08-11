Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt issues revised guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients

Dedicated tele-monitoring link shall be established for daily follow-up of the person during the entire period of home isolation or home care, it added. Noting that the person shall be clinically assigned as asymptomatic or mild case through telephonic triage or by the health staff, medical officer, the guideline said, such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining the family contacts.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:32 IST
Karnataka govt issues revised guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset or date of sampling, and no fever for three days, as per the revised guidelines for home care issued by the government of Karnataka. Thereafter, the patient shall be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further 7 days, it said adding there is no need for testing after the isolation period is over.

The state government in a circular on Monday said, in view of evolving situation of COVID-19 in the state and recent revision of guidelines from Government of lndia, the revised guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 cases are issued. According to the guidelines, only those who are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic shall be allowed to be in home care.

Health team from district health authority or authorised private institution or agency shall visit the house and assess the suitability of house for home isolation and also do medical triage of the person, it said, alternatively, telephonic medical triage shall be done through an empanelled agency. Dedicated tele-monitoring link shall be established for daily follow-up of the person during the entire period of home isolation or home care, it added.

Noting that the person shall be clinically assigned as asymptomatic or mild case through telephonic triage or by the health staff, medical officer, the guideline said, such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining the family contacts. A caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24 X 7 basis, and a regular communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a pre-requisite for the entire duration of home isolation, it added.

Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung, liver, kidney disease etc shall be allowed home isolation only after proper clinical evaluation. It further said home isolation shall not be applicable for pregnant women 2 weeks before the expected date of delivery (EDD), however it shall be allowed for lactating mothers after clinical evaluation by a medical officer or family doctor.

On the management of waste for those under home isolation, it said the used facemasks, gloves, toiletries or swabs contaminated with blood or body fluids of COVID-19 patients, including used syringes, if any generated should be treated as biomedical waste and collected in separate yellow bag. These yellow bags should be handed over to authorized waste collectors or deposited at designated deposition centres.

Masks and gloves used by caregivers and other family members shall be kept in a paper bag for a minimum of 72 hours prior to its disposal as general waste after cutting the same to prevent reuse, it added..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels relatively wellSpanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th bi...

Emmvee, a Trusted Solar Energy Partner Since 1992

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Emmvee, since its inception in 1992, has been a pioneer in manufacturing and developing innovative Solar Photovoltaic Modules and Solar Water Heating Systems. The companys highly skilled and ded...

Karnataka industrialist celebrates house warming with wife's silicon wax statue

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function in Koppal with his wife Madhavis silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017. It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream hom...

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dwarf planet Ceres is ocean world with salty water deep undergroundCeres, the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, is an ocean world with a big reservoir of salt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020