Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kenyatta commissions construction of 3 new Level 3 hospitals in Nairobi

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 11-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 12:52 IST
President Kenyatta commissions construction of 3 new Level 3 hospitals in Nairobi
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@StateHouseKenya)

President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta has commissioned the construction of three new Level 3 hospitals in Nairobi's informal settlements, according to a news report by Capital FM.

The President witnessed the groundbreaking on August 10 for the construction of 16-bed capacity hospitals at Muthua in Uthiru and Kianda in Kibra as well as a 24-bed facility at Maendeleo Village in Mukuru Kwa Reuben.

The three hospitals are part of 20 such facilities earmarked for various parts of the city and are being developed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) at an average cost of Shs 70 million each.

Alongside the new health facilities, NMS is also fast-tracking the sinking of community boreholes to provide free clean drinking water and upgrading of access roads to bitumen standard.

Speaking to thousands of residents who turned out to welcome him, Kenyatta said the projects are part of a grand plan to transform the outlook of the city especially its informal settlements.

He asked Kenyans to ignore disruptive and empty political rhetoric saying the Government's focus is to improve the living standards of Nairobi residents.
The President urged Kenyans to continue protecting themselves from coronavirus by following the established health protocols.

In the various constituencies, the Head of State was received by respective MPs including John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Imran Okoth (Kibra), and Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South).

The President was accompanied by NMS Director-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi and Nairobi Regional Coordinator Kang'ethe Thuku among other senior Government officials.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Electronix introduces 'Qubo Shield': An all in one Smart Home Security System for Indian consumers

New Delhi India, Aug 11 ANINewsVoir Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company which forayed into the consumer technology market in 2019 with the launch of Qubo connected smart devices has launched Qubo Shield, A New Age Smart Security Solution ...

Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deaths

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 2,987 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of confirmed cases to 139,538, the highest in Southeast Asia. A health ministry bulletin also reported 19 more fatalities, bringing the countrys death to...

Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App recognized as the Most Promising App in the News Category at the Digital India Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

Ahmednagar Maharashtra India, Aug 11 ANIBusinessWire India LetsUp App, Indias first Digital Magazine App recognised as the Most Promising App under the Special Mention award in the News Category by the Jury of the Digital India Atmanirbhar ...

Very good footballer with an attitude to win: Klopp praises Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Kostas Tsimikas, who joined the club on Monday, saying that the latter is a very good footballer with an attitude to win. We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020