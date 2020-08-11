Left Menu
Development News Edition

More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, 'hackathons' and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC and Citi have all held internships virtually this year as they adapt to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:58 IST
More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, 'hackathons' and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC and Citi have all held internships virtually this year as they adapt to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Schmoozing with executives and fellow interns has been via virtual coffees and quizzes, while Goldman Sachs laid on Zoom networking lunches, hackathons and fitness and cooking classes.

"We couldn't have big parties or anything like that but we did work with a music start-up – there was a battle of the bands competition where the interns could vote," Helena Sharpe, JP Morgan's head of campus recruiting for EMEA, said. Although many of the highly sought after schemes were cut to 5 weeks from the usual 8 or 10, most interns lucky enough to secure a place still received full pay while working from home.

Investment bank interns in London are usually paid around 10,000 pounds ($13,034) for a 10-week programme, financial careers website efinancialcareers.co.uk estimates. Such internships offer the potential to kick start lucrative banking careers, but have come under scrutiny in the past for the long hours some students work in their effort to impress.

"Some of them probably still work relatively long days because they want to make a good impression and do the best they can on their projects," Sharpe said. How well virtual internships work-out is being closely watched by banks assessing the long-term future of remote working, particularly for new joiners, with Barclays and RBC considering keeping some elements for future programmes.

Banks have supplied the necessary kit for working from home. Goldman Sachs, which had around 380 interns in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), even sent electricity generators to those who needed them. "It's one big experiment, but it feels great and the feedback's been very positive," Rob Ager, head of programmatic talent acquisition at Barclays, adding that although "authenticity" could get lost in the virtual world, working from home had created a more collaborative culture.

'BUZZ AND VIBE' There are limitations to the work banks can offer this year, with interns at JP Morgan working on case studies and projects rather than on placements within teams, while Morgan Stanley offered business simulations and work-related projects.

At Barclays, there were two weeks of classroom learning, and while some parts involved a real-life teacher others required watching videos on an online portal. "You can't really get the full buzz and vibe of the trading floor in a virtual setting, which is a bit disappointing," an intern at one firm who asked not to be named said.

"I don’t think you get the true feel of work when you're working from home and for me personally it would be easier to network in person and get to know people more genuinely." But working virtually has made interns less competitive with each other and more willing to help, the intern said, adding they were able to call each other to ask questions.

Citi has guaranteed all of its around 200 London interns a graduate job offer for 2021 so long as they meet the minimum requirements, easing the competitive dynamic. For staff supervising the programmes, the virtual internship is not without challenges.

"I have to describe things over email and stuff or get on Zoom calls and all of these things that are just easier if it's done live," an associate at a U.S. investment bank said. And while it is harder to monitor interns remotely, banks say they do their best to ensure hours are kept in check.

"We do encourage them to have a good work life balance and take regular breaks," JP Morgan's Sharpe said. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

All 9 museums for tribal freedom fighters will be ready by 2022-end: Govt

The Tribal Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said all nine museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters will be completed by the end of 2022. Out of the nine museums sanctioned for tribal freedom fighters, two are nearing completion and the rest ...

Centre should bring ordinance to ensure MSP for crop purchases outside mandi: Hooda

The Centre should bring an ordinance making a provision that crop purchase of farmers made outside the mandi system will be at the minimum support price MSP or above, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Tuesday. Hood...

SSR case: SC asks Maharashtra, Bihar, other respondents to submit precedent judgments on Rhea's plea

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgmen...

Soccer-Celtic and Aberdeen should not play after quarantine breaches, says Sturgeon

Celtic and Aberdeens Scottish Premiership matches should be called off this week after their players broke quarantine rules, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli, 25, played in Celtics 1-1 draw at Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020