Left Menu
Development News Edition

Half of daily 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Americas are in U.S. -WHO director

Etienne said the stress on healthcare services threatened an increase in illnesses that were under control, such as TB, HIV and hepatitis, and more people will die from preventable and treatable conditions. PAHO has data indicating that 30% of people living with HIV, a preventable and treatable virus, are avoiding seeking care during the pandemic, and countries have limited supplies of antiretrovirals, she said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:49 IST
Half of daily 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Americas are in U.S. -WHO director
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 100,000 cases of C0VID-19 are being reported daily in the Americas, half of them in the United States, and there are worrisome spikes in countries that had outbreaks controlled, such as Argentina and Colombia, World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

"Our region remains under COVID's grip," Etienne said in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) directors. The United States has reported around 5 million cases and Brazil, with the second worst outbreak in the world, has recorded more than 100,000 deaths.

She said there was an increase in cases in Central America, where Belize reported its highest number of new infections of the novel coronavirus this week. The Dominican Republic has more cases than all other Caribbean island nations combined. Etienne said the stress on healthcare services threatened an increase in illnesses that were under control, such as TB, HIV, and hepatitis, and more people will die from preventable and treatable conditions.

PAHO has data indicating that 30% of people living with HIV, a preventable and treatable virus, are avoiding seeking care during the pandemic, and countries have limited supplies of antiretrovirals, she said. "This is worrisome since, without continued care and consistent medications, people living with HIV are more likely to become ill and to pass it to their partners," she said.

Cases of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, however, have fallen, because people are stuck at home during the pandemic and less prone to getting bitten by mosquitoes. Health systems must make it easier for patients to be treated by expanding telemedicine and offering more care outside hospital settings, Etienne said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court blocks path to Oregon redistricting ballot measure

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that had opened the door to a ballot measure in Oregon to create an independent commission to redraw electoral district lines in the state. The justices granted a re...

Facebook removes 7 mln posts for sharing false information on coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it removed 7 million posts in the second quarter for sharing false information about the novel coronavirus, including content that promoted fake preventative measures and exaggerated cures.Facebook released the ...

EU raps Belarus over election violence, says may take measures

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned what he called disproportionate violence by Belarus authorities against protesters following Sundays presidential election and said the EU could take unspecified measure...

Container lines resume calls to Beirut as terminal restarts operations

Container lines have resumed calls to Beirut after last weeks explosion, with the terminal having sustained only minor damage, leading companies said on Tuesday. The Aug. 4 blast in Beiruts port, which killed more than 160 people and injure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020