Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal COVID cases cross 1 lakh-mark; 49 fresh deaths reported

Kolkata accounted for 18 deaths while nine fatalities were registered in North 24 Parganas, five each in Howrah and Murshidabad, three each in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Dakshin Dinajpur, and one each in Darjeeling, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts. Since Monday, 3,067 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 to 73,395.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:43 IST
Bengal COVID cases cross 1 lakh-mark; 49 fresh deaths reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal breached the one lakh-mark on Tuesday to reach 1,01,390 after 2,931 new infections were reported, the state health department said. The death toll also mounted to 2,149 with 49 fresh fatalities, the department said in a bulletin.

Of these 49 people, 47 died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. Kolkata accounted for 18 deaths while nine fatalities were registered in North 24 Parganas, five each in Howrah and Murshidabad, three each in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Dakshin Dinajpur, and one each in Darjeeling, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts.

Since Monday, 3,067 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who recovered from COVID-19 to 73,395. The number of active cases is 25,846 now, the bulletin said.

It said that 711 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the city, followed by 643 in North 24 Parganas, 220 in South 24 Parganas, 156 in Howrah, 127 in Nadia, 117 in Malda, 115 in Hooghly, and 112 in Purba Medinipur. The remaining 730 new cases were reported from 15 other districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 27,015 samples were tested in the state. So far, 11,59,211 such tests have been conducted in West Bengal. Meanwhile, state minister Swapan Debnath tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, health department officials said.

Debanath, who is the minister of state for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise and Textile, was keeping unwell for the last few days, and his swab sample was tested on Monday. The 69-year-old MLA is suffering from breathing problem, said a doctor of state-run Beliaghata ID Hospital where he was admitted.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

HC notice to Guj govt on plea challenging factories ordinance

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a petition challenging the Factories Gujarat Amendment Ordinance, 2020, and calling it violative of the basic human rights of factory workers. The ordinance, promu...

Jairam Ramesh writes to Javadekar, says Draft EIA Notification flawed

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar of misrepresenting the implications of the Draft EIA Notification on the countrys environmental regulatory framework and its impact on environment. In a letter...

Boeing: No orders, more cancellations for grounded 737 Max

Boeing sold no airline planes and customers canceled orders for 43 of its 737 Max jet last month as the aircraft maker continued to struggle with both the pandemic and the ongoing grounding of the Max after two deadly crashes. Still, the ca...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks path to Oregon redistricting ballot measure

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that had opened the door to a ballot measure in Oregon to create an independent commission to redraw electoral district lines in the state. The justices granted a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020