FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

* The renewed spread of coronavirus in France could become harder to control without a collective effort to stop a rise in the infection rate, its prime minister said. * The UK reported 1,148 confirmed new cases on Tuesday, the highest daily total since June 21.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 02:22 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

More than 100,000 cases of C0VID-19 are being reported daily in the Americas, half of them in the United States, and there are worrisome spikes in countries that had outbreaks controlled, such as Argentina and Colombia, World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, although experts raised concerns as final trials were pending. * The renewed spread of coronavirus in France could become harder to control without a collective effort to stop a rise in the infection rate, its prime minister said.

AMERICAS

* Brazil's Paraná state is in talks with Russia to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, the state research institute said. * President Donald Trump will be briefed on U.S. vaccine efforts later on Tuesday and will likely give a public update, following Russia's vaccine approval.

* The U.S. Senate's top Republican and Democrat criticized each others' approach to coronavirus aid, with no word on when talks on a new package might resume and no movement on unemployment benefits. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippine president lauded Russia's efforts to develop a vaccine and is willing to personally participate in trials. * New Zealand shut down its largest city, Auckland, after four new cases were discovered, the first evidence of domestic transmission after being coronavirus-free for 102 days.

* Bhutan ordered its first nationwide lockdown after a returning resident tested positive after being discharged from quarantine. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Lebanon on Tuesday announced a record daily number of over 300 COVID-19 infections and seven deaths as the country grapples with the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion that rocked the capital and overwhelmed hospitals. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization has not received enough information on the Russian COVID-19 vaccine to evaluate it, the assistant director of its regional branch, the Pan American Health Organization, Jarbas Barbosa, said. * Mexico will conduct late-stage clinical trials for vaccines in development by Johnson & Johnson and two Chinese companies.

* Johnson & Johnson could produce 1 billion doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine next year if it proves successful and would consider injecting healthy volunteers with the novel coronavirus if there are not enough patients for final trials, a company executive said. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* U.S. producer prices increased by the most in more than 1-1/2 years in July, but the overall trend in producer inflation remained subdued amid signs the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering. * The number of people in work in Britain has suffered the biggest drop since 2009 and signs are growing that the coronavirus will take a heavier toll on the labour market.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Milla Nissi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Sriraj Kalluvila)

