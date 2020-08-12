UK economic output collapses by 20.4% in Q2
Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% between April and June, when the coronavirus lockdown was tightest, the largest contraction reported by any major economy so far, official figures showed on Wednesday. The data also showed the world's sixth-biggest economy entered a recession as it shrank for a second quarter in a row. Despite this, GDP in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck."Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:44 IST
Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% between April and June, when the coronavirus lockdown was tightest, the largest contraction reported by any major economy so far, official figures showed on Wednesday.
The data also showed the world's sixth-biggest economy entered a recession as it shrank for a second quarter in a row. There were signs of a recovery in the month of June alone when gross domestic product grew by 8.7% from May, the Office for National Statistics said.
That was just above economists' average expectation in a Reuters poll for an 8% rise. "The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record," Jonathan Athow of the Office for National Statistics said.
"The economy began to bounce back in June... Despite this, GDP in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck."
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Office for National Statistics
- Jonathan Athow
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Sales at Britain's Greggs recover to 72% of 2019 level after stores reopen
In tit-for-tat move, China suspends extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, Britain
Britain has no alternative to quarantine yet, minister says
Ethnic minorities hold less than 5% of Britain's top jobs
Britain secures 60 mln doses of Sanofi/GSK COVID-19 vaccine