UAE lifts entry permit restrictions on foreign residents

It was not immediately clear if the changes applied to Dubai which has had its own entry permit while the rest of the country has used a federal registration. Residents overseas have said they have struggled to obtain approval to return with several applications rejected.

12-08-2020
The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday lifted entry restrictions that required foreign residents who are overseas to seek approval before returning to the Gulf state. The UAE in March suspended the entry of non-citizens as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

It has since gradually allowed residents to return, either by granting them special exemptions or through an online registration system though many still remain overseas. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday said registration was no longer required.

However, those returning are advised to submit their passport number and other details on a government website before travelling, it tweeted. It was not immediately clear if the changes applied to Dubai which has had its own entry permit while the rest of the country has used a federal registration.

Residents overseas have said they have struggled to obtain approval to return with several applications rejected. Dubai, the country's commercial hub, in July reopened to foreign visitors, while Abu Dhabi, the largest and richest emirate, has restricted movement with people requiring a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Those travelling to the UAE need to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before arriving. The UAE has recorded 62,966 coronavirus infections and 358 deaths.

