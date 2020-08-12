Left Menu
Golf-Masters to proceed without spectators in November

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Masters, which brings together the world's best golfers in one of the sport's four majors, will be held without spectators in November because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday.

Organisers had been examining how best to host the global sporting event ever since the pandemic forced the postponement of the tournament, traditionally held during the first full week of April at Augusta National. "Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts," Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

"Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome." Ridley said Augusta National, which will host the Masters from Nov. 12-15, has the responsibility to take necessary precautions related to the virus and that "hopefully" the club can welcome patrons back in April 2021.

The Masters, known as much for the beauty of the Augusta National course as the deafening roars that echo through the towering pines that line the pristine layout, attracts spectators from all over the world.

