Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons

The Big 12, one of the most powerful conferences in all of U.S. college football that includes reliable favorites University of Oklahoma and University of Texas at Austin in its ranks, said it was confident sports could be conducted safely with enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. "We are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital-quality sanitation and mitigation practices," said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:40 IST
Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The Big 12 Conference will proceed with its upcoming fall sports season, the collegiate athletic league said on Wednesday, a day after two other "Power Five" conferences said they would postpone the upcoming football season. The Big 12, one of the most powerful conferences in all of U.S. college football that includes reliable favorites University of Oklahoma and University of Texas at Austin in its ranks, said it was confident sports could be conducted safely with enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

"We are comfortable in our institutions' ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital-quality sanitation and mitigation practices," said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. Pac-12 and Big Ten said on Tuesday that they would each postpone their upcoming football seasons, citing the continuing coronavirus outbreak, with Pac-12 planning to host no sports competitions for the remainder of 2020 and Big Ten pushing back its entire fall sports lineup. Both have said they would evaluate the possibility of holding competitions in the spring.

The upheaval across the multibillion-dollar college football industry has widespread ramifications for broadcasters, advertisers and small businesses in college towns across the country that rely on the weekly American cultural ritual for a steady stream of income. Big 12 said that conference play would start Sept. 26, with the Big 12 Championship Game "tentatively scheduled" for Dec. 12. Stadium capacity will be left up to individual schools to determine.

The conference said that participants in "high-contact" sports - including football, soccer and volleyball - would be subjected to three COVID-19 tests per week. "We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus," said Texas Christian University Chancellor Victor Boschini, chairman of the conference's board of directors.

"If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish board proposes schools stay closed for another month - minister

Turkeys science board recommended on Wednesday that education in schools should not begin for at least one more month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, after the board met to discuss measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.In a wr...

Killing of Cameroonian woman by alleged separatists sparks outcry

Human rights activists on Wednesday condemned the killing of a young woman in Cameroons Anglophone regions after a video of alleged separatist rebels slitting her throat drew outrage on social media. The conflict between separatists demandi...

NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily COVID-19 testing

The NFL and the NFL Players Association reached agreement on Wednesday to continue daily COVID-19 testing through Sept. 5. The initial pact between the two sides, announced on July 20, mandated daily testing for the first two weeks of train...

Surge in Spain's virus cases prompts regional smoking ban, field hospital

Coronavirus cases in Spain jumped by nearly 1,700 on Wednesday, part of a surge that has prompted the construction of a military field hospital in the hard-hit Aragon region and led authorities in Galicia to practically ban smoking in publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020