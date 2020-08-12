Left Menu
438 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths in Chhattisgarh

The death toll reached 109 after four more persons succumbed to the viral infection and co-morbidities, while another patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the second floor of a hospital here,the official said. A total of 269 patients were also discharged, taking the number of recovered cases to 9,508.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:13 IST
With 438 more people, including the wife of a former chief minister, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, the case count in the state rose to 13,498, a health officials said. The death toll reached 109 after four more persons succumbed to the viral infection and co-morbidities, while another patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the second floor of a hospital here,the official said.

A total of 269 patients were also discharged, taking the number of recovered cases to 9,508. Of the fresh cases, 154 were reported from Raipur district, 55 from Rajnandgaon, 41 from Raigarh, 29 from Durg, 26 from Bastar, 19 from Sukma, 17 from Bilaspur, 14 from Narayanpur, 13 from Jashpur, 11 from Korba, 10 each from Balodabazar and Surajpur districts, nine from Janjgir-Champa, six from Mahasamund and five each from Balod and Kanker districts, he said.

Three cases each were reported from Dhamtari and Bemetara districts, two from Bijapur while one case each came from Gariaband, Mungeli and Surguja, he said. Besides, three persons from other states who had arrived in Chhattisgarh tested positive for the viral infection, he said.

BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh tweeted on Wednesday that his wife Veena Singh had tested positive for coronavirus. "She has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of the doctors. I along with my family will remain in isolation and undergo check-up. All those who have come in contact with us are requested to stay in isolation and get themselves tested," he said.

A 50-year-old coronavirus patient from Durg district, admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), died on Wednesday morning. A 45-year-old Raipur-based woman, who was suffering from pneumonia, gastroenteritis and COVID-19, died in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Besides, one death each was reported from Raipur and Durg districts, the health official said. A 65-year-old male patient from Raipur who was admitted to the AIIMS on August 7 allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the fire exit point near bathroom on the second floor of the institute on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

"Due to the patient's abnormal behavior, psychiatry consultation was provided to him on August 8. His agitated behavior continued and he was being treated for it," said the official. The state has now 3,881 active cases, as 9,508 people have been discharged after recovery, while 109 have died so far, he said.

Chhattisgarh recorded over 9,400 cases and 90 deaths just in the last one month, he said. With a total of 4,566 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,498, new cases 438, total deaths 109, discharged 9,508, active cases 3,881, people tested so far 3,94,141..

