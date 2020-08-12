Turkish board proposes schools stay closed for another month - minister

Turkey's science board recommended on Wednesday that education in schools should not begin for at least one more month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, after the board met to discuss measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.

In a written statement following the meeting, Koca said that face-to-face education will begin gradually and that online education will be conducted if necessary. Ankara announced the initial closure of schools in mid-March after the emergence of the first coronavirus cases in the country.