Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukherjee suffered head injury in mishap but was calm, says doctor who treated him in 2007

As the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee is still critical after brain surgery, a doctor in West Bengal's Nadia district, who had treated him 13 years ago following a car accident, remembered him as a "calm and composed" patient even in the face of immense pain.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:26 IST
Mukherjee suffered head injury in mishap but was calm, says doctor who treated him in 2007
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

As the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee is still critical after brain surgery, a doctor in West Bengal's Nadia district, who had treated him 13 years ago following a car accident, remembered him as a "calm and composed" patient even in the face of immense pain. Dr Basudeb Mondal, a gynaecologist and the owner of a nursing home at Krishnagar, recalled the night of April 7, 2007.

On that day, while returning to Kolkata from Murshidabad district, Mukherjee's car met with an accident near Nakashipara in Nadia district, he said. A truck collided with the car of Mukherjee, then the external affairs minister, and he received deep head injuries.

He was first taken to a local health centre where he got stitches on his scalp and then was shifted to a government hospital at Krishnagar. "But as the hospital didn't have CT scan and X-ray facilities, I got a call from district administration officials. They asked me to get all the facilities ready as Mukherjee would be shifted to my nursing home," Mondal told PTI over the phone from Kirshnagar.

The then Union minister was shifted to the nursing home under the supervision of a few doctors who came from the SSKM Hospital, a premier state-run facility in Kolkata. "Although Mukherjee was suffering from pain, he was very calm and composed. He was also very humble. We got the tests done and found, fortunately, that there was no internal injury. Later, he was taken to Kolkata that night," he said.

Even after he became the President five years later, Mukherjee didn't forget the doctor. "In 2016, I went to invite him for a programme to observe the bicentenary of the birth of Madan Mohan Tarkalankar (educationist and Sanskrit scholar) at his ancestral home in Birbhum district during the Durga Puja.

"He immediately recalled my services and promised me that he would attend the programme. He kept his promise," the 80-year-old Mondal said. The former President underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday. The 84-year-old, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery, is on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000

The British government on Wednesday changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the countrys official death toll by more than 5,000. The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. That is st...

TMC says will move court over BJP MP Arjun Singh's poll affidavit

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said it will move court and also approach the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation BJP leader Arjun Singhs Lok Sabha membership, alleging that he filed false information in his election affidavit...

Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair

Drivers license photos arent always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect for a furniture store. Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn...

Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine

No, Russia isnt having a Sputnik moment. The announcement Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country was the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine did not provoke the awe and wonder of the Soviet Unions launch of the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020