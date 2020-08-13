Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Life Heroes: on a journey towards quality healthcare

In the remote Lamu region, on the northeast coast of Kenya, quality healthcare is hard to come by. Every month, medical staff from Safari Doctors, an NGO founded by Umra Omar, set sail on a boat filled with medicines, to provide free basic medicines to hundreds of marginalized inhabitants in several coastal villages.

UN News | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 10:27 IST
Real Life Heroes: on a journey towards quality healthcare
Ms Omar shares her story as part of the #RealLifeHeroes campaign, by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), ahead of this year’s World Humanitarian Day, on 19 August. Image Credit: Twitter(@Atayeshe)

Despite insecurity near the border with Somalia and the threats associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Safari Doctors, which has won several commendations, including a UN award, for its work, continues its monthly visits to the marginalized communities of Lamu.

Ms Omar shares her story as part of the #RealLifeHeroes campaign, by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), ahead of this year's World Humanitarian Day, on 19 August.

"I am from Pate Island, in the Lamu archipelago. I went to graduate school in the United States and worked in Washington DC, but I decided to return home and, in 2015, founded Safari Doctors.

Safari DoctorsUmra Omar, from the Lamu archipelago in Kenya, is the founder of Safari Doctors, a mobile doctor unit that provides free basic medical care to hundreds of people every month.

In Kenya, some 70 per cent of the population live in remote areas, where it's hard to get quality healthcare, and difficult for sick people to reach hospitals. That's why we decided to bring healthcare to the community.

Finding medicine was the easy part, as it is readily available. The challenge was to get it to those in need. I had to figure out how to raise around $500 a month, to pay for a nurse and fuel for a motorbike. I did that for a whole year. The following year, we added more villages and gained more visibility, especially once we won an award from the international broadcaster, CNN.

A population vulnerable to the pandemic

Lamu is one of Kenya's worst-performing counties in terms of health. It has an understaffed and understocked health system, which leaves the population particularly vulnerable during the current COVID-19 pandemic. This makes our work even more critical.

Between March and June, our outreach team, travelling by boat, treated over 4,000 patients across 17 remote villages, who otherwise lack access to consistent, quality healthcare.

We also have a Safari Vets programme, which treated over 400 animals during this period, explaining how to prevent the spread of animal to human viruses: the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that human health is connected to the health of animals and the environment.

Investing in youth

Safari DoctorsUmra Omar, from the Lamu archipelago in Kenya, is the founder of Safari Doctors, a mobile doctor unit that provides free basic medical care to hundreds of people every month.

I will always accompany our team if we're going into a new village or an area where there is insecurity. We are a very young team: I'm the oldest, at 37. When other organizations repatriate their staff due to crises, such as the current pandemic, we stay. We have also created a Youth Health Ambassador programme: these are young humanitarians, based in their own villages.

For me, Safari Doctors are about working at a community level, on the ground, seeing issues and taking action immediately, rather than being held up by bureaucracy. And, because of our contacts, we are able to connect all the way up to a global level.

For example, one time, when we had guests visiting us from the US, we met a woman complaining of headaches. We noticed that she had a lump in her neck, and it turned out that it was a bullet: she had been shot two years previously, during an attack on her village.

Because of our network and our contacts, we were able to get her on a plane to a hospital that could treat her. This was just a one-off case, but it was very satisfying to be able to make decisions with very little bureaucracy.

I think we should stop seeing humanitarian work as something that needs to be celebrated: it should be seen as normal. This is part of our aim with Safari Doctors. That's why we're putting more investment into civic engagement and youth leadership."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

EPA expected to undo methane leak rule for oil, gas industry

President Donald Trumps administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalising the changes Thursday in the heart of the nations most prolific natural ...

Vasundhara Raje calls on Rajasthan Governor

BJPs national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj MishraA Raj Bhawan spokesperson said it was a courtesy meeting between the two leadersRaje met the Governor on the eve of...

Bihar floods: Death toll mounts to 25, 77.77 lakh people affected

The death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 25 on Thursday with one of the 16 affected districts reporting a fresh fatality, though inundation by overflowing rivers with origins in Nepal appeared to have slowed down, causing the number of tho...

UK PM Johnson: We want EU deal, but not at any cost

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin he was he was determined to reach a trade deal with the European union, but would not bend on the issue of level playing-field commitments.He underlined ... that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020