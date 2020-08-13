Left Menu
Development News Edition

England launches trial of revamped contact-tracing app

It will also let people scan barcode-like QR codes to log venue visits. The privacy-centric, decentralised system of the Apple-Google model contrasts with the centralised approach Britain had used before, and the app's launch follows a pivot towards a more local approach for test and trace.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:41 IST
England launches trial of revamped contact-tracing app

Britain's health ministry on Thursday launched its delayed contact tracing app for England with fresh trials after technical issues prompted a rethink of its approach and a change of system.

The test and trace programme is key to detecting flare-ups of COVID-19 and reopening the economy but has been dogged by problems. A smartphone app developed by the National Health Service (NHS) was initially expected to be rolled out in May but did not materialise, and in June, the government pivoted away from a homegrown model to a system developed by Apple and Google.

"We’ve worked with tech companies, international partners, privacy and medical experts to develop an app that is simple to use, secure and will help keep the country safe," health minister Matt Hancock said. The app will be tested on the Isle of Wight to the south of England, as the first app was, as well as with healthcare workers.

It will log how long and how close a person has spent near another and alert them if they later test positive for COVID-19, though the ministry said it was designed with privacy in mind "so it tracks the virus, not people". It will also let people scan barcode-like QR codes to log venue visits.

The privacy-centric, decentralised system of the Apple-Google model contrasts with the centralised approach Britain had used before, and the app's launch follows a pivot towards a more local approach for test and trace. On Monday, the government said the tracing scheme would become more locally targetted, and reduce the number of national-level contact tracers.

Despite the delays and problems with the test and trace system, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described it as "world beating", while officials have played down the centrality of the app, saying it is the "cherry on the cake" of the programme.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sachin Pilot, other Congress MLAs reach Gehlot's residence for CLP meet

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday reached Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots residence for the Congress Legislature Party CLP meet scheduled for today. Several Congress MLAs also arrived at Gehlots residence through cars and bus for attend...

Sachin Pilot, other Congress MLAs reach Gehlot's residence for CLP meet

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday reached Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots residence for the Congress Legislature Party CLP meet scheduled for today. Several Congress MLAs also arrived at Gehlots residence through cars and bus for attend...

German court convicts mother of letting son die of thirst

A court in western Germany convicted a 28-year-old woman of negligent homicide Thursday for allowing her young son to die of thirst. The regional court in Moenchengladbach sentenced the defendant to seven years and six months over the 2-yea...

Masaba Gupta's 'Masaba Masaba' to premiere on Netflix on Aug 28

Fashion designer Masaba Guptas Netflix series Masaba Masaba will debut on the streamers platform on August 28. The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masabas life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020