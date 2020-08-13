Left Menu
Indonesia capital extends social restrictions as infections rise

Indonesia's capital Jakarta extended its social restrictions on Thursday to stem surging coronavirus transmission as the country reported 2,098 new cases, its governor said. Indonesia has reported 132,816 coronavirus infections and 5,968 deaths. Baswedan said 65% of Jakarta's 4,456 isolation beds had been filled.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:17 IST
Indonesia capital extends social restrictions as infections rise

Indonesia's capital Jakarta extended its social restrictions on Thursday to stem surging coronavirus transmission as the country reported 2,098 new cases, its governor said.

Indonesia has reported 132,816 coronavirus infections and 5,968 deaths. Jakarta logged 608 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 27,761, the most in Indonesia’s 34 provinces, according to central government data. Governor Anies Baswedan extended restrictions which see restaurants, places of worship and public transportation operate at limited capacity, to Aug. 27.

"Through this extension, we, along with the police and the military, will focus on law enforcement, especially on the use of masks among the people," Baswedan said in a statement. Baswedan said 65% of Jakarta's 4,456 isolation beds had been filled.

