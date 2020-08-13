Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 1.5 lakh people in Odisha's Berhampur have developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero-survey

The infection fatality rate, which is an indicator of transmission, was also found to be 0.02 per cent, the RMRC director said. Berhampur Municipal Corporation area has so far reported 2,185 positive cases out of Ganjam districtss caseload of 13,842.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:07 IST
About 1.5 lakh people in Odisha's Berhampur have developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero-survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

About one-third of the 4.5 lakh population under the jurisdiction of Berhampur Municipal Corporation in Odishas coronavirus hotspot of Ganjam district has developed antibodies against COVID-19, a senior official said on the basis of sero-survey findings. Dr Sanghamitra Pati, director of the ICMR-run Regional Medical Research Centre(RMRC) here, said about 1.5 lakh people of the area have developed antibodies after being exposed to novel coronavirus.

The serological survey was jointly conducted by RMRC, the Health Department and MKCG Medical College on 2,830 persons between August 3 and August 7. Mentioning that the RMRC has already submitted its report to the state government, Dr Pati said, antibody testing was conducted in 25 randomly selected communities, including five slums, and among people falling in high-risk category.

"In communities, 31 per cent of those surveyed were found to have developed antibodies," Dr Pati said. Ninety per cent of those who had developed antibodies had no major symptoms, she said.

"Twenty-three per cent of the people in the high-risk category were found to have developed antibodies against COVID-19," Dr Pati said. The infection fatality rate, which is an indicator of transmission, was also found to be 0.02 per cent, the RMRC director said.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation area has so far reported 2,185 positive cases out of Ganjam districtss caseload of 13,842. Of the 147 deaths in Ganjam, 28 patients hailed from Berhampur town.

The silk city has as many as 510 active cases while 1,647 patients have recovered so far. On the future plan of the RMRC, Dr Pati said, a serological survey had started from Puri town during Ratha Yatra festival. It has been completed in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation limits.

Presently, the survey is being carried out at Badamba- Narsinghpur area in Cuttack district. Later, such surveys will be conducted in Cuttack city, Rourkela city and Gajapati, she said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria says reversing U.S. visa ban will take 'enormous resources'

Overturning a U.S. ban on Nigerians seeking immigrant visas will take enormous resources, but the nation is making progress, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.Nigeria was among six countries in an expanded version of U.S. Presiden...

India announces USD 500 million assistance for mega infra project in Maldives

India on Thursday announced a USD 500 million assistance for the Maldives to help it implement a mega connectivity project linking its capital Male with three neighbouring islands. India also announced the launch of a regular cargo ferry se...

Rs 31.68 lakh cash recovered from bus passenger in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

The police on Thursday recovered Rs 31.68 lakh unaccounted cash from a passenger traveling in a Jalandhar-bound bus, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, Navjot Singh Mahal said during checking, the police recovered ...

EPA expected to undo methane leak rule for oil, gas industry

President Donald Trumps administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalising the changes Thursday in the heart of the nations most prolific natural ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020