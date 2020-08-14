Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more U.S. states launching coronavirus exposure warning apps

North Dakota, Wyoming and Alabama are the latest U.S. states launching apps to warn users about potential exposure to the novel coronavirus by tracking their encounters, representatives for the states told Reuters on Thursday. Virginia last week became the first U.S. state to urge residents to download such an app using technology developed by smartphone software giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 01:26 IST
Three more U.S. states launching coronavirus exposure warning apps

North Dakota, Wyoming and Alabama are the latest U.S. states launching apps to warn users about potential exposure to the novel coronavirus by tracking their encounters, representatives for the states told Reuters on Thursday.

Virginia last week became the first U.S. state to urge residents to download such an app using technology developed by smartphone software giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. About 316,000 people have downloaded Virginia's app, COVIDWISE, Jeff Stover, a state health department official, told Reuters during an online event hosted by the Responsible Data Foundation as part of a series on pandemic-related technology.

North Dakota launched its app, Care19 Alert, on Thursday and Wyoming will release an app on Friday, Tim Brookins, whose company ProudCrowd developed the apps, also said during the event. Alabama, which has been testing its app among some university students and staff, plans to begin marketing it statewide on Monday, said Sue Feldman, director of graduate programs in health informatics at University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Washington, which recently tested its app at a hospital, and Pennsylvania are among other states that could formally launch apps in the coming weeks with the Apple-Google technology. The technology enables phones to exchange Bluetooth signals to keep an anonymous list of close encounters. A user who becomes infected can anonymously notify recent contacts to get tested or quarantine.

But developers acknowledge that they still face challenges in convincing users that the tracking and notification systems are private and reliable. For instance, getting contact tracing apps from different states to communicate with each other, as users cross borders, is untested with North Dakota's app now the first and only in the U.S. to support that functionality.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sputtering Blues brace for Game 2 versus Canucks

Losing the first game of their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series doesnt put the defending champion St. Louis Blues on the ropes. However, another defeat at the hands of the upstart Vancouver Canucks in Fridays Game 2 in Ed...

Senior Muslim Brotherhood figure dies in prison in Egypt

Essam el-Erian, a senior leader of Egypts Muslim Brotherhood, died in prison in Cairo on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, prison sources, a lawyer and local media said.Erian, 66, had served as deputy leader of the Brotherhoods Freed...

Mets ride Nido’s 6 RBIs to down Nats

Tomas Nido hit a two-run homer and a grand slam in consecutive at-bats as the New York Mets recorded an 8-2 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon to salvage a split of the four-game series. Nido helped the Met...

Two Republican senators ask U.S. FTC to investigate TikTok's data collection practices

Two U.S. Republican senators on Thursday asked the Federal Trade Commission for an investigation of video-sharing app TikToks consumer data collection and processing practices. The request was in a letter by Senator Jerry Moran, chair of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020