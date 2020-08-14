Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-S.Korean doctors strike over health plans as new coronavirus cases climb

About a quarter of South Korea’s medical clinics closed on Friday for a one-day strike in protest at government plans to train new doctors, as the country reported the highest number of domestic coronavirus cases since the end of March.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 09:49 IST
UPDATE 1-S.Korean doctors strike over health plans as new coronavirus cases climb

About a quarter of South Korea’s medical clinics closed on Friday for a one-day strike in protest at government plans to train new doctors, as the country reported the highest number of domestic coronavirus cases since the end of March. The government plans to increase the number of medical students by 4,000 over the next 10 years, which it says is necessary to be better prepared for public health crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Korean Medical Association (KMA), which helped organise the protest, says the country already has more than enough physicians. At least 8,365 of the country’s total 33,836 medical facilities, including private clinics, had said they would stage a walk out on Friday, but the numbers could rise, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing.

Hundreds of doctors and trainees were due to protest outside parliament later on Friday. "The number of physicians per 1,000 people has increased by 3.1% annually for the past 10 years, which is 6 times greater than that of OECD average," KMA said in a statement.

The strike comes as South Korea on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases, of which 85 were domestic, the most locally transmitted cases since March 31, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The new cases, clustered around churches and fast food restaurants, bring the country's tally to 14,873 infections, with 305 deaths, as of midnight Thursday.

Authorities said they were reviewing whether to resume tighter social distancing measures, which could include restricting gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 outside. South Korea used invasive tracing and widespread testing to contain its first outbreak of the novel coronavirus, but Asia’s fourth-largest economy has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in the densely populated capital area.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Duo chairs of Nepal ruling party to meet today to end deadlock

Prime Minister and chairman of the NCP KP Sharma Oli and co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal are set to hold another round of discussion at 11 am on Friday about the possible ways to end the stalemate in the Nepal Communist Party NCP. On Thursday a...

Parts of UP likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

Some areas of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall on Friday, said India Meteorological Department IMD.Rainthundershowers and lightning very likely during next 3 hours at isolated places over Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Sitapur, Hard...

Daniel Kaluuya to star in Netflix adaptation of 'The Upper World' sci-fi novel

British actor Daniel Kaluuya has been roped in to star in Netflixs feature adaptation of the upcoming science-fiction novel The Upper World. The Black Panther actor will also bankroll the film along with Screen Arcades Eric Newman and Bryan...

In this Indian village, children speak Japanese

A fascination for robotics and technology has pushed students of a Zilla Parishad-run school in a remote village of Maharashtras Aurangabad district to learn Japanese. Gadiwat village, located 25km from Aurangabad city, may not have access ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020