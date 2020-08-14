Left Menu
Britain lines up more potential COVID-19 vaccine supplies with J&J, Novavax deals

The deals cover a wide range of vaccine types currently in development for COVID-19, as Britain seeks to hedge its bets should one or more of the technologies prove ineffective. "The Government's strategy to build a portfolio of promising vaccine candidates will ensure we have the best chance possible of finding one that works," British business minister Alok Sharma said in a statement.

Britain will buy potential COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, the companies said on Friday, boosting the number of deals it has with drugmakers as the global vaccine race rages on. Britain and the United States are in the lead with six vaccine deals with drugmakers each, as companies and governments worldwide work overtime to find a vaccine against the pandemic disease.

The latest agreements bring Britain's total number of doses secured to 362 million for a population of 66 million, and Britain said both vaccines could be available by the middle of next year for priority groups, such as such as frontline health and social care workers, ethnic minorities, adults with serious diseases, and the elderly. The deals cover a wide range of vaccine types currently in development for COVID-19, as Britain seeks to hedge its bets should one or more of the technologies prove ineffective.

"The Government's strategy to build a portfolio of promising vaccine candidates will ensure we have the best chance possible of finding one that works," British business minister Alok Sharma said in a statement. Johnson & Johnson said its Janssen Pharmaceutica unit will supply Britain with its candidate, known as Ad26.COV2.S, with an initial sale of 30 million doses on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.

The advance purchase agreement will also provide an option for an additional purchase of up to a 22 million doses, it said. Separately, Novavax said Britain would buy 60 million doses of its vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. Novavax will manufacture some of the vaccine using Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies facilities in Stockton-on-Tees, northern England.

Alex Harris, head of global policy at the Wellcome Trust health charity, said the deals put the Britain in a strong position, and urged the government to explain how it will now ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines for poorer countries too. "Without this...the risk increases that other rich countries will seek to strike similar bilateral deals, potentially ... leaving insufficient volumes of vaccine for the rest of the world," Harris said in a statement.

The Janssen vaccine uses an adenovirus technique to ferry coronavirus proteins into cells in the body, while the Novavax shot uses a technology known as recombinant nanoparticle to produce antigens - molecules that are designed to spur the immune system into action. Recent studies show the odds of an experimental vaccine making it from early testing in people to regulatory approval are roughly one in three.

J&J said it has also agreed to collaborate with the British government on a global Phase III trial to explore the two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine, which will run parallel to a Phase III single-dose trials. Britain will also work with Novavax on a late stage British-based trial. No COVID-19 vaccine candidate has yet been proven effective against the disease, but around 20 are in clinical trials.

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely.

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Ensure physical survey of condition of circus animals: HC to AWBI

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Animal Welfare Board of India AWBI to ensure physical survey of all circuses in the country, either by itself or through state animal husbandry departments, to find out in what condition animals a...

Over 650 villages in 15 UP districts hit by floods

Over 650 villages in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods and 384 of them have been cut off from other parts of the state, an official said on Friday. The Sharda river at Lakhimpur Kheris Palliakalan and the Saryu at Bara...

Whatever we do in the realm of national security, we always do it for self-defence and not to attack others: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Whatever we do in the realm of national security, we always do it for self-defence and not to attack others Defence Minister Rajnath Singh....

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales rise less than expected in July

U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected and could slow further in the months because of spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks. Retail sales rose 1.2 last month after advancing 8.4 in...
