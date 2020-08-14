Paris, Marseille declared at-risk zones
The head of France's national health service says Paris and Marseille have been declared at-risk zones for the coronavirus as authorities observe a sharp increase in infections. He says virus clusters emerge every day following family reunions, big parties and other gatherings amid summer holidays. A government decree issued Friday allows authorities to impose stricter measures in the Paris and Marseille areas.PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:09 IST
The head of France's national health service says Paris and Marseille have been declared at-risk zones for the coronavirus as authorities observe a sharp increase in infections. Jerome Salomon, speaking on France Inter radio, warned "the situation is deteriorating from week to week" in the country. He says virus clusters emerge every day following family reunions, big parties and other gatherings amid summer holidays.
A government decree issued Friday allows authorities to impose stricter measures in the Paris and Marseille areas. Salomon says there are "more and more people who tested positive, more and more people arriving in hospitals... we need to react before counting new deaths." The national health agency reported 2,669 new infections across on Thursday, putting France's infection rate per 100,000 people to above 30.
