Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't dance, don't smoke, don't drink: Not fiesta time in Spain's COVID-19 fight

Spanish authorities ordered the closure of nightclubs, banned drinking in outdoor public areas and smoking when keeping a safe distance from people is impossible, among other measures imposed on Friday to try to stem a coronavirus resurgence. Infections have spiked in recent days following the end of Spain's tough lockdown seven weeks ago.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:30 IST
Don't dance, don't smoke, don't drink: Not fiesta time in Spain's COVID-19 fight

Spanish authorities ordered the closure of nightclubs, banned drinking in outdoor public areas and smoking when keeping a safe distance from people is impossible, among other measures imposed on Friday to try to stem a coronavirus resurgence.

Infections have spiked in recent days following the end of Spain's tough lockdown seven weeks ago. Thursday's almost 3,000 new cases brought the cumulative total to 337,334 - the highest number in Western Europe. Bars and restaurants will also have to close by 1 a.m. as part of the new restrictions, Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference.

He also advised against gatherings of more than 10 people and specifically warned young people not to gather outside to drink alcohol, a popular practice called "botellones". "We cannot afford not to be disciplined," Illa said. "We cannot ignore the virus circulating among us."

Some regions such as Galicia and the Canary Islands had already taken measures to curb smoking in public areas earlier this week. The increase in infections has led to worries the country could return to the grim situation it experienced in early April when the daily COVID-19 death toll approached 1,000, but Illa played down such concerns.

Official data shows 70 people have died over the past week, bringing Spain's total coronavirus death toll to 28,605. "The situation is not comparable with March and April," the minister said, remarking that more young people were now becoming infected, many of them showing no symptoms, and patients in general were getting less severely ill.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth uploads video with pistol on social media, arrested

The Sahibabad police here arrested a youth after a video of his brandishing a pistol and firing in the air surfaced on social media, a senior official said on FridayPolice also seized the pistol and a live cartridge from him on Friday morni...

MFI collections improve after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions: Report

The collections of microfinance institutions MFIs, which had plunged to near zero in April because of the coronavirus lockdown, rebounded to 70-75 per cent in July on account of gradual lifting of restrictions, says a report. Collections ...

Central government responded effectively to coronavirus challenge: President Kovind

Noting that the central government anticipated the tremendous challenge posed by COVID-19, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that it responded effectively and well in time and the country has succeeded in containing the magnitude of ...

Vietnam to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases.Russia said on Wednesday it would roll out the worlds first COVID-19 v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020