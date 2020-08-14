Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases. Russia said on Wednesday it would roll out the world's first COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks, rejecting the concerns of experts who said it should not have been approved before completing large-scale trials.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:43 IST
Vietnam to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases.

Russia said on Wednesday it would roll out the world's first COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks, rejecting the concerns of experts who said it should not have been approved before completing large-scale trials. "In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country's own COVID-19 vaccine," state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said, citing the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam has signed up for 50 million-150 million doses of the vaccine, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. Some will be a "donation" from Russia, Tuoi Tre said, with Vietnam paying for the rest. Vietnam will also buy vaccines from Britain, where it has a partnership to develop a homegrown vaccine with the University of Bristol, the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not say when it expected to receive the vaccines, or how much they would cost. It was not clear which vaccine Vietnam intended to buy from Britain. Last month, the ministry said Vietnam would have a homegrown vaccine available by the end of 2021.

Vietnam was lauded for suppressing an earlier outbreak through aggressive testing, contact-tracing and quarantining, but it is now racing to control infections in multiple locations linked to the popular tourist city of Danang, where a new outbreak was detected on July 25. Vietnam has reported a total of 929 infections, with 21 deaths. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said the risk of wider contagion is very high, and that the next few days are critical.

Authorities placed Hai Duong, a city of half a million people east of the capital, Hanoi, under lockdown for 15 days on Friday after three cases were detected there, the government said. The head of Vietnam's coronavirus taskforce, Vu Duc Dam, said on Friday that Vietnam now had no choice but to "live safely with the virus".

"We are implementing the anti-virus measures of a poor country, so everyone has to stay alert and know how to protect themselves from the virus," Dam said, according to state media.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians say UAE deal hinders quest for Mideast peace

Israels agreement to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates marks a watershed moment in its relations with Arab countries, but the Palestinians say it puts a just resolution of the Middle East conflict even farther out of r...

Golf-Woods commits to next week's FedExCup playoff opener

Tiger Woods will begin his quest for a record third FedExCup championship next week as the former world number one on Friday committed to the playoffs opener at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. When Woods tees it up at The Northern Trus...

Maha: Ajit Pawar reviews COVID-19 situation in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to coronavirus patients. Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, chaired a review meeting with senior officia...

Motor racing-Renault want Racing Point to lose most of their points

Renault want an appeal court to strip Formula One rivals Racing Point of most of their points from this season, team principal Cyril Abiteboul said on Friday.Stewards docked Racing Point 15 points for a breach of the sporting regulations af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020