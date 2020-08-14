Left Menu
CRPF launches organ donation campaign in collaboration with AIIMS

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has launched a campaign to encourage its personnel to pledge organ donation voluntarily.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has launched a campaign to encourage its personnel to pledge organ donation voluntarily. "To further the spirit of serving the nation even after death, the force in collaboration with AIIMS, Delhi and the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO), launched a campaign to motivate the Force personnel to pledge organ donation voluntarily," CPRF said in a press release.

Director-General CRPF AP Maheshwari started the campaign by submitting his organ donation form online and said CRPF personnel have a history of coming forward for noble causes which is a matter of immense pride. AIIMS New Delhi Director Randeep Guleria, who spoke on the occasion, talked about the potential of organ donation in improving quality of life of people and lauded CRPF for being at the forefront of organ donation.

The release said that doctors from AIIMS will work in synergy with CRPF doctors to organize webinars, seminars, workshops and awareness videos to encourage enthusiastic participation of CRPF personnel for the noble and humane cause. "This will be an online exercise by which personnel will be able to pledge donation of eyes, skin, lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, kidney, heart valves, intestine and blood vessels," the release said. (ANI)

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

