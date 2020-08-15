Moscow attributes 1,706 deaths to coronavirus in July

Moscow's health department said on Friday it had recorded 1,706 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in July, a toll it said helped account for a rise of about 7% in the city's mortality rate compared to the same month last year.

Moscow, the area worst hit by the pandemic in Russia, said it had recorded 10,773 deaths in July, including 1,706 linked to the coronavirus. The department identified 742 cases in which the coronavirus had been the main cause of death and said 964 others had died of other causes while testing positive for the virus.

The authorities said last month the deaths of 3,408 people were linked to the coronavirus in June. With 912,823 cases, Russia has the world's fourth highest number of infections in the world. The authorities have said that 15,498 people have died from the virus.