Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai man with rare condition undergoes robot-assisted surgery

The reasons can be varied like injury in the abdominal area, age-related changes in diaphragm, persistent pressure on belly due to obesity or pregnancy in case of women," Prasad said. Abhishek Tewari, consultant, Minimal Access Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said the patient underwent a two hour long robot-assisted surgery where the stomach was moved back from the chest cavity to the abdominal cavity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:07 IST
Mumbai man with rare condition undergoes robot-assisted surgery

A 50-year-old man from Mumbai, who suffered from a rare condition in which the stomach bulges into the chest through an opening in the diaphragm, underwent a life-saving robot-assisted surgery at a hospital here, doctors said. The reason for this condition can be weakening of the muscle wall or a penetrating injury that went undiscovered for months, they said.

The patient had been suffering from multiple episodes of breathlessness and vomiting for the past month, said Arun Prasad, senior consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology and Bariatric Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. When his condition deteriorated with severe chest burn and stomach ache in mid-July, doctors in Mumbai conducted a CT scan which revealed that his stomach was being pulled into his chest causing pressure in his lungs, stomach and heart progressively.

"If surgical intervention was delayed any further the condition would have worsened into twisting and compromising the blood supply to the stomach causing stomach gangrene, a life-threatening condition," Prasad underlined. The patient’s family decided to get him treated in Delhi following tele-consultation with Prasad.

After compulsory quarantine for 14 days under COVID-19 protocol, the patient underwent a successful robot-assisted surgery on August 7, the doctors said. “The condition where the stomach gets pulled into the chest is usually seen in newborn children as a congenital defect, but is exceedingly rare in adults. The reasons can be varied like injury in the abdominal area, age-related changes in diaphragm, persistent pressure on belly due to obesity or pregnancy in case of women," Prasad said.

Abhishek Tewari, consultant, Minimal Access Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said the patient underwent a two hour long robot-assisted surgery where the stomach was moved back from the chest cavity to the abdominal cavity. "The patient responded to the surgery very well and was discharged on August 10, within three days of the procedure," he said.

Talking about the surgery, Prasad said, "Through master controls for hand movements and precision-guided robotic arms, we were able to manipulate miniature instruments and make key hole-sized incision on the patient's abdomen. “Through this tiny incision, a small video camera was inserted that gave us a magnified 3D image of the operating site," he said.

Ever since the advent of coronavirus, Tewari said people have been apprehensive about getting any medical procedures done for fear of contracting the virus and developing further complications. In a scenario like this, he said, robot-assisted surgeries play a very important role as they are characterised by shorter stays at hospitals, minimal blood loss, practicing social distancing (surgeon sits on a console and guides the procedure via robotic instruments), ensuring minimum contact between patients and staff.

PTI PLB SRY.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UN Human Rights team probes spike in tension in Chile`s restive Araucania

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed on Saturday that it had sent a fact-finding team to Chiles restive Araucania region where a jailed indigenous Mapuche leader has spent more than 100 days on hunge...

Ten farmers stuck at Telangana rivulet rescued with help of helicopters

Ten farmers, who were stuck at agriculture fields as a rivulet was in spate following heavy rains in Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli district in Telangana on Saturday, were rescued with the help of two helicopters. The farmers at Kundanpalli villag...

Kerala reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kerala reported 1,608 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state reached 14,891, while the total death toll is 146, according to the state Health Minister. Sharing details, Health Minister K...

Kerala: 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized, two held

Keralas Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Tholpetty check post in Keralas Wayanad on Saturday.A total of 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020