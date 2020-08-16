FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* France is to propose that masks be worn in shared workspaces as the country grapples with a rebound in coronavirus cases. * The German state of Bavaria said it has tracked down most of the people returning from abroad who tested positive for the coronavirus but were not told about it in a debacle that embarrassed a possible successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea accused the leader of a religious sect of violating self-isolation rules and obstructing investigations into the country's biggest outbreak in five months.

* An outbreak in New Zealand is still growing, health officials said, with the country that had an early triumph over the pandemic recording 13 new cases and putting the September general election in question. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Students at Saudi Arabia's public schools will be educated via distance learning as a precaution against coronavirus for the first seven weeks of the new term, which begins on Aug. 30, the minister of education said. * Turkey's coronavirus count rose to its highest daily level since June, with total deaths nearing 6,000, according to the government, which rolled out new inspection and enforcement measures earlier this month.

AMERICAS * Almost half of Brazilians think President Jair Bolsonaro bears "no responsibility at all" for the country's more than 100,000 dead from the pandemic, the world's second highest death toll, according to a new Datafolha poll.

* Nebraska school district said it had canceled classes after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest state to see instruction disrupted after resuming in-person learning. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* German biotechnology firm CureVac does not rule out a speedy approval process for its prospective COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive was quoted as saying. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Yale School of Public Health's saliva test to detect COVID-19, after a trial on National Basketball Association players and staff.

* The Emirati APEX National Investment company signed a "strategic commercial agreement" with Israel's Tera Group to cooperate on research and development related to COVID-19, including a testing device, the UAE's state news agency WAM said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Israel's economy shrank by an annualized 28.7% in the second quarter, hit hard by the pandemic that has led to mass job losses and weaker consumer spending, trade and investment.