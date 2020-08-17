Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan to isolate city near Syria after coronavirus spike

Jordan will seal off a city near the Syrian border from Monday following the largest daily rise in four months in coronavirus infections, which officials say have come mainly from its northern neighbour. The health ministry said half of the 39 cases recorded in the last 24 hours were from Ramtha city, near the Syrian border.

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 17-08-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 01:26 IST
Jordan to isolate city near Syria after coronavirus spike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jordan will seal off a city near the Syrian border from Monday following the largest daily rise in four months in coronavirus infections, which officials say have come mainly from its northern neighbour.

The health ministry said half of the 39 cases recorded in the last 24 hours were from Ramtha city, near the Syrian border. Officials say truck drivers and individuals entering the kingdom from the Jaber border crossing with Syria are spreading the virus.

Ramtha will be isolated as of Monday with the authorities re-imposing restrictions on movement in the first such reversal of a provincial area since the authorities eased a nationwide lockdown last June. Jordan, with one of the lowest infection cases in the region, has reported 1,378 cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The spread of cases from Syria prompted the kingdom last Wednesday to impose a week-long closure of the Jaber border crossing, a trade artery for Syrian and Lebanese transit goods to the Gulf and Iraq. Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said on Sunday that tougher measures at the border crossing would be imposed in the next few days given the spike in neighbouring countries and complacency in applying social distancing and health safeguards.

"We don't want, God forbid, to have a second wave," Razzaz said. In addition to measures, such as increased testing, Razzaz said the authorities will increase the number of caravans to house hundreds of truck drivers and Jordanians arriving from Syria who are put under quarantine.

Syria has witnessed an alarming increase in the spread of the coronavirus in the last two weeks, western NGOs and World Health Organization officials say. The Damascus government has admitted there has been a rise in daily cases, with 84 cases announced on Sunday. But medical sources and witnesses say there are many more that are not reported in a war-devastated country where testing is limited in a fragile health service.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS' label Big Hit posts profit as it prepares for IPO; Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reyes homers twice as Indians belt Tigers

Franmil Reyes belted two home runs to lead the Cleveland Indians to an 8-5 win at Detroit on Sunday. The Indians hit five home runs in sweeping the three-game series and extending their winning streak over the Tigers to 20 games, a streak t...

Cubs RHP Chatwood heads to IL with back tightness

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day injured list because of back tightness Sunday afternoon. The move came two days after Chatwood was scratched for his start against the Milwaukee Brewers for the same injury. ...

Motor racing-Bottas sees his F1 title hopes drifting away again

Valtteri Bottas started the season with a win, just like last year, and once again his hopes have been pummelled by Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.After Hamilton won Sundays Spanish Grand Prix, the Britons fourth victory in six races, Bo...

Raptors tip off title defense against Nets in Round 1

The Toronto Raptors embraced the role of the underdog on their way to their first NBA championship last season and again this season after the departure of Kawhi Leonard. They will not be able to use that in their first-round playoff series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020