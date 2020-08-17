Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after COVID-19 spike, health minister says

Lebanon should be locked down for two weeks after a spike in COVID-19 infections, the caretaker government's health minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

"We declare today a state of general alert and we need a brave decision to close (the country) for two weeks," Hamad Hassan told Voice of Lebanon radio.

Lebanon registered a record 439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by David Goodman )