FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

New Zealand prime minister postponed the country's general election on Monday by a month to Oct. 17 as the city of Auckland remains in lockdown due to a growing coronavirus outbreak, while South Korea warned of a looming crisis as new infections flared.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Ireland's health minister said he has had no talks with his public health team about implementing other local lockdowns than two-week restrictions now in place in three counties.

* Italy is to shut discos and clubs and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas during the night time in the first reimposition of restrictions as cases of coronavirus pick up across the country.

* France is to propose that masks be worn in shared workspaces.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Malaysia's northern state of Penang has barred entry by overseas visitors seeking medical treatment until it finalizes new health and safety procedures, the chief minister said.

* The leader of Australia's New South Wales state apologized for failing to stop people carrying the virus from disembarking from a cruise ship in Sydney in March.

* India's death toll surpassed 50,000, as infection numbers surged and total cases reached nearly 2.65 million.

* Singapore's finance minister on Monday unveiled more economic support measures worth about S$8 billion ($5.8 billion) to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and workers.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Lebanon must shut down for two weeks after a surge in infections, the caretaker health minister said, as the country reels from the massive Beirut port blast.

* Saudi Arabia's public schools will teach via distance learning as a precaution against coronavirus for the first seven weeks of the new term starting on Aug. 30, the minister of education said.

* Turkey's coronavirus count rose to its highest daily level since June, with total deaths nearing 6,000, according to the government, which rolled out new inspection and enforcement measures earlier this month.

AMERICAS

* The United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials express concerns over COVID-19 complicating the fall flu season.

* Bolivia surpassed 100,000 cases on Sunday, the country's health ministry reported, predicting that the virus would reach its peak there in September.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A late-stage trial of a COVID-19 candidate vaccine from CanSino Biologics Inc has started in Russia, registration records showed.

* China's vaccine specialist has won a patent approval from Beijing for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported.

* U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said that it is starting a mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

* German biotechnology firm CureVac does not rule out a speedy approval process for its prospective COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japan was hit by its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as the pandemic emptied shopping malls and crushed demand for cars and other exports.

* Thailand's economy suffered its biggest annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis in the second quarter, prompting the government to slash its GDP forecast for the year and announce more stimulus.