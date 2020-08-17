Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt in process of launching 24x7 mental health rehabilitation helpline

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:03 IST
Govt in process of launching 24x7 mental health rehabilitation helpline

The government is in the process of launching a 24x7 rehabilitation helpline to assist people to cope with mental health issues

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the helpline will operate through 25 institutions in 13 languages

"#DEPwD is in the process of launching a 24x7 Mental Health Rehabilitation #HELPLINE for enabling the citizens to develop effective coping strategies. The HELPLINE will operate through 25 Institutions in 13 languages.@TCGEHLOT," DEPwD said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Rain washes out morning session in second test

There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Monday as the game headed towards an inevitable draw. Only 96.2 overs have been possible in the test, with Pakistan bow...

India's GDP to contract 16.5 pc in Q1 as pandemic spreads: SBI report

Indias GDP is expected to contract by 16.5 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal as the current Covid-19 pandemic is spreading at a much faster rate after the opening up of the economy, State Bank of Indias research report Ecow...

Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements 2020 to be announced by VP

Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements ARIIA 2020 will be announced by the Vice-President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu on 18th day of August 2020 in the esteemed presence of Union Minister for HRD, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal...

Cyprus: EU 'appeasement' of Turkey in exploration row will go nowhere

Cyprus on Monday criticised European Union partners over what it said was diffidence amounting to a policy of appeasement in dealing with Turkey, locked in a stand-off with Cyprus and Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020