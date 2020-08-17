Left Menu
NCCC urges public to be vigilant and stick to health protocols

Dlamini-Zuma and Ministers serving on NCCC briefed the media on Monday on the lockdown level 2 regulations, which were gazetted today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:50 IST
“While home visits are allowed, let’s stick to the health protocols of wearing masks, washing hands, sanitising and social distancing so that your visits don’t turn into grief,” Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

While the government continues to ease lockdown restrictions, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has urged the public to be vigilant and stick to the health protocols.

"While home visits are allowed, let's stick to the health protocols of wearing masks, washing hands, sanitising and social distancing so that your visits don't turn into grief," Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said.

From midnight on Monday, 17 August, restrictions that will be lifted following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Saturday, include social events at places of residence (subject to a limitation of 10 visitors or less), concerts and entertainment events (subject to a limitation of 50 people), as well as events at function venues, subject to a limitation of 50 people.

Fitness centres and gyms, including sports ground and fields, swimming pools, beaches and public parks will be opened, subject to a limitation of 50 people or less.

All accommodation establishments and tour operators will also be opened, subject to a restriction on the number of people allowed in the establishments to not more than 50% of the available floor space.

"The places are opened to the public, subject to all persons wearing face masks, and strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures, as provided for in the directions issued… after consultations with the Cabinet member responsible for Health," Dlamini-Zuma said.

Ban on tobacco sale lifted

The sale of tobacco and tobacco products has been unbanned. However, the Minister warned smokers against sharing products, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The sale of alcohol at retail outlets will also reopen, however, with restrictions. Alcohol sales will only be between Monday and Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm.

"Alcohol can also be served by licensed establishments such as restaurants, bars and taverns daily, from 6 am to 10 pm. These establishments can only operate with a maximum of 50 patrons, so long as the health and hygiene protocols are observed. These include a 1.5-metre distance amongst the patrons, the sanitisation of surfaces, the washing of hands and the wearing of masks," Dlamini-Zuma said.

South Africa will move to lockdown level 2 from midnight on 17 August 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

