Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK government U-turns on England school exam grades after uproar

The government had faced days of criticism after the algorithm used to assess grade predictions made by teachers lowered those grades for almost 40% of students taking their main school-leaving exams. Students will now be awarded the grade that their teachers had predicted for them based on past performance, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:39 IST
UK government U-turns on England school exam grades after uproar

The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in England after their actual tests were cancelled due to COVID-19. The government had faced days of criticism after the algorithm used to assess grade predictions made by teachers lowered those grades for almost 40% of students taking their main school-leaving exams.

Students will now be awarded the grade that their teachers had predicted for them based on past performance, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said on Monday. "I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents, but hope this announcement will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve," Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

He had promised last week there would be no U-turns on the results generated by the algorithm. The chaotic handling of the grades has been felt as far afield as Egypt and Pakistan as some schools there rely on British assessments to secure internationally recognised qualifications.

The algorithm will also be dropped for results for separate exams taken by mostly by 15- and 16-year old students which are due to be announced on Thursday. The dispute has damaged Johnson's core message to voters since he was elected in December - that he wanted to get rid of barriers to achievement and help those from poorer backgrounds and areas achieve their potential.

It marks a fresh embarrassment for a government which has changed course after criticism several times since taking office - including after a campaign led by soccer star Marcus Rashford on providing meals vouchers to school children. Anecdotal evidence from students shows some missed out on university places after they were downgraded several levels by the regulator's initial model.

It is unclear how universities will handle the unprecedented revision of grades, with many places already reallocated. The central British government's decision, which applies to England, mirrors those made by devolved governments in Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday, and in Scotland last week.

Analysis of the algorithm showed it had resulted in "manifest injustice", said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank, writing for the Times. He said it favoured students in the smaller classes more commonly found at fee-paying private schools, and, by basing its predictions on past performance, made it harder for top pupils at historically poor-performing schools to get the best grades.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Could some Viking warriors have been trans men, book asks?

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Aug 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Vikings were known for brutality and chauvinism as they pillaged their way across Europe, but a new book has claimed that some of the Nordic warriors might have secretly been tr...

Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp

An automated measuring system in Californias Death Valley reported a temperature of 130 degrees 54.4 degrees Celsius amid a blistering heat wave on Sunday, a reading that would be among the highest ever recorded globally if it is confirmed....

New York Governor Cuomo says gyms can open as soon as August 24 with restrictions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the states gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33 capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Localities must inspect...

Uttarakhand CM condoles death of Pandit Jasraj

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday expressed grief at the death of famous classical singer Pandit Jasraj describing it as a big loss to the music world. Saddened to hear about the demise of Pandit Jasraj who was a pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020