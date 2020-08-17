Left Menu
51.5% people in Pune have antibodies, finds Sero Survey

A total of 51.5 per cent of the people from whom samples were collected were found to have antibodies in a Sero Survey conducted in Pune from July 20 to August 5.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:02 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 51.5 per cent of the people from whom samples were collected were found to have antibodies in a Sero Survey conducted in Pune from July 20 to August 5. The organisations involved in the survey were Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

According to the survey, "1,664 samples were collected from five prabhags for the survey between 20 July and 5 Aug. 51.5 per cent people from whom samples were collected had antibodies. Hutments were the most affected where 62 per cent people were found with antibodies while 39.8 per cent was the ratio in bungalows or apartments." "62.3 per cent people having access to shared toilet adn 45.3 per cent people having access to individual toilet were found with antibodies," the survey found said.

The PMC administrative prabhags were divided into three strata: high-incidence, medium-incidence and low-incidence strata. Five prabhags were randomly chosen from the high-incidence strata. The selected prabhags were Yerwada, Lohiyanagar-Kasewadi, Rastapeth-Ravivarpeth, Kasbapeth - Somwarpeth, Navipeth-Parvati.

Lohiya Nagar-Kasewadi Prabhag (Bhavani Peth ward) which was once a hotspot of city is the most affected where 65.4 per cent people were found with antibodies. In people aged between 51-65 years, 54.8 per cent were detected with antibodies while 39.8 per cent people aged above 66 years had antibodies.

A sero survey attempts to find out whether a person has developed antibodies against COVID-19. The body produces antibodies, a kind of protein, to fight viruses. These antibodies are produced after an infection has occurred. Their presence suggests in the body that an infection by coronavirus has occurred earlier. These antibodies are likely to prevent infection in future. A sero survey helps researchers find out to what extent Covid-19 has spread in the community. A random sample of the population is tested for antibodies and an estimate made for the entire population. (ANI)

