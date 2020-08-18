Kwara Government donates hand sanitizers to schools as students begin exams

Kwara State Government in North Central Nigeria has donated 50,000 pieces of 200ml and another 2000 pieces of (one) 1 liter of hand sanitizers to schools across the state as exit class students begin examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on August 17 by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman, COVID-19 Committee said the medical experts have recommended physical distancing, constant hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and face masks, among others, as some of the measures to flatten the curve of the virus.

"These sanitizers are to be distributed to schools across the state as our SS3 students started their West African Examination Council examinations today and very soon the JSS3 too will start their exam," said the Secretary to the State Government Prof Saba Mamman Jibril said at the brief handover ceremony.

Jibril, who recalled that the state had earlier been given out 65,000 face masks to the students and teachers, handed the sanitizers to the Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Fatimah Bisola Ahmed.

"Now we are presenting to the Honourable Commissioner 50,000 hand sanitizers of 200ml for distribution to schools. Another consignment 2000 sanitizers (one litre) are also going to schools.

"The pandemic is still here and the government is trying its best to counter it. We appreciate Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prompt approval and releases for the fight against COVID-19 in the state."

Prof. Saba urged school authorities to continue to advise the students to comply with various safety protocols to stay alive.

"We urge principals to ensure that the students use these items. Our students must not be careless just because they are writing exams. They must use their face masks at all times. They are the end-users of these items."

Ahmed, for her part, said the 65000 face masks earlier presented by the state government had been distributed while the hand sanitizers would be evenly distributed to all the schools in the state.

"I want to commend Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his proactiveness in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state. I want to assure the public that the sanitizers will be evenly distributed to the schools across the state," she added.