Left Menu
Development News Edition

India interior minister Amit Shah back in hospital after recovering from COVID-19

"He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital," it said, adding he had tested negative for COVID-19. India has reported the world's third-largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil, with cases topping 50,000 every day since July 30.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 11:17 IST
India interior minister Amit Shah back in hospital after recovering from COVID-19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

India's interior minister Amit Shah was hospitalized again on Tuesday after complaining of fatigue and body ache, four days after he said he had recovered from COVID-19.

Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the virtual number-two in his cabinet, was admitted to the government-run All India Institute for Medical Sciences in the capital New Delhi, the hospital said in a statement. "He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital," it said, adding he had tested negative for COVID-19.

India has reported the world's third-largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil, with cases topping 50,000 every day since July 30. India's cases jumped by 55,079 on Tuesday, taking the total to 2.7 million, while deaths rose by 876 to a total of 51,797.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES for COVID-19 to NDRF

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said t...

SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of money from PM CARES to National Disaster Response Fund

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the money in the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund. A three-judge bench...

Several rockets strike Afghan capital near main diplomatic area

Several rockets struck Afghanistans capital of Kabul on Tuesday, shaking the main diplomatic district and sending foreign embassies into lockdown, officials and sources said. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties or who was ...

T'gana BJP MLA Raja Singh denies posting communally charged content on social media

Raja Singh, the lone BJP MLA from Telangana and apparently in the centre of a row over social media giant Facebooks policy on hate speeches, has rejected allegationshe makes communally loaded posts online, asserting he only works in the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020