India interior minister Amit Shah back in hospital after recovering from COVID-19
"He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital," it said, adding he had tested negative for COVID-19. India has reported the world's third-largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil, with cases topping 50,000 every day since July 30.Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 11:17 IST
India's interior minister Amit Shah was hospitalized again on Tuesday after complaining of fatigue and body ache, four days after he said he had recovered from COVID-19.
Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the virtual number-two in his cabinet, was admitted to the government-run All India Institute for Medical Sciences in the capital New Delhi, the hospital said in a statement. "He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital," it said, adding he had tested negative for COVID-19.
India has reported the world's third-largest number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil, with cases topping 50,000 every day since July 30. India's cases jumped by 55,079 on Tuesday, taking the total to 2.7 million, while deaths rose by 876 to a total of 51,797.
