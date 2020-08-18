Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight teams of scientists from India and US selected for pursuing research on COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:59 IST
Eight teams of scientists from India and US selected for pursuing research on COVID-19

Eight binational teams of researchers from India and the US have been selected for pursuing cutting-edge research in pathogenesis and disease management of COVID-19, according to an official statement on Tuesday. The teams will pursue research in areas such as antiviral coatings, immune modulation, tracking SARS CoV-2 in wastewater, disease detection mechanisms, reverse genetics strategies and drug repurposing.

The research awards were announced by the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF), an autonomous bilateral organisation jointly funded by the governments of India and the US, which promotes science, technology, engineering and innovation through substantive interaction among government, academia and industry. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the US Department of States are respective nodal departments.

The mission of the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum is to act as a catalyst to promote long-term scientific collaborations between India and the United States through partnerships amongst individual scientists, scientific institutions, and the scientific community at large, the DST statement said. "The eight teams are among the best few who had submitted proposals in response to an invitation of proposals to harness the combined expertise of the Indian and US Science & Technology communities, facilitate partnerships between teams of Indian and US scientists and engineers currently engaged in COVID-related research, and leverage existing infrastructure from both countries to further advance the research and accelerate progress," the statement said.

Ashutosh Sharma, DST Secretary and IUSSTF India Co-Chair, said an overwhelming response in a short time to the special call on COVID-19 demonstrates a wide spectrum of cooperation between India and the US from the basic studies on the behaviour of SARS-Cov-2 virus to its transmission to diagnostics and therapeutic approaches. "Our existing strong cooperation in S&T on health, energy, artificial intelligence and so on also continues to bring value and attests to the importance of Indo-US collaborations in providing compelling solutions," Sharma said.

Jonathan Margolis, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Science, Space and Health, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, US Department of State, and IUSSTF US Co-Chair, said the United States and India were able to quickly mobilise, through IUSSTF, to support jointly developed innovations to fight COVID-19. "Our people and economies both rely on science and technology to identify tools to address the pressing challenges of the current pandemic,” the statement quoting Margolis said..

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 9 detained over horse-cart race on NH-91, booked under Epidemic Diseases Act

Nine people were detained on Tuesday for allegedly organising and participating in a horse-cart race on a national highway in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said. At least three motor vehicles have also been impounded in connection wi...

Himachal Pradesh University postpones UG final year exam amid confusion over HC order

Amid confusion over a Himachal Pradesh High Court order of postponing the examination schedule, the Himachal Pradesh University HPU deferred its undergraduate final year examination scheduled for August 18. A division bench of the HC had on...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Avs swamp Coyotes for 3-1 series leadNazem Kadri scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 Monday in a We...

Trump administration imposes new Huawei restrictions

The Trump administration is further tightening restrictions on Chinas Huawei, seeking to starve it of crucial components by cutting off all access to U.S. technology. We dont want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020