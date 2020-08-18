Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she would take a test due to mild symptoms of an infection. ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea tightened social distancing rules as it reported a three-digit increase in cases for a fifth day and authorities scrambled to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation. * New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19, calling the remarks "patently wrong".

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization said it was concerned that the spread of the novel coronavirus was being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, many of whom were unaware they were infected, posing a danger to vulnerable groups.

EUROPE * Ireland's public health officials have recommended that older people be urged to limit time spent outdoors, with gatherings in homes restricted to six people, the Irish Independent said.

* The Polish ministry in charge of state assets has postponed Tuesday's talks with coal mining unions because one of the participants at last week's meeting tested positive for COVID-19. * Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she would take a test due to mild symptoms of an infection.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea tightened social distancing rules as it reported a three-digit increase in cases for a fifth day and authorities scrambled to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation.

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19, calling the remarks "patently wrong". * India's interior minister Amit Shah was hospitalized again after complaining of fatigue and body ache, four days after he said he had recovered from COVID-19. Cases in the country have surged to more than 2.7 million.

* A potential vaccine being developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) could cost no more than 1,000 yuan ($144.27) for two shots, state media on Tuesday quoted chairman Liu Jingzhen as saying. * Australia recorded its lowest one-day rise in new infections in a month, buoying hopes that a stringent lockdown in the country's second-most populous state has prevented a fresh wave of cases nationally.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Dubai still requires foreign residents who are overseas to obtain permission before returning.

* Nigeria will reopen its airports for international flights from Aug. 29, its aviation minister said on Monday. AMERICAS

* Mexico reported 3,571 new cases of the coronavirus and 266 additional deaths, pushing the total death toll to beyond 57,000. * Venezuela's rate of COVID-19 infection is set to overwhelm its testing capacity, likely leading to an artificial flattening of the contagion curve, a lawmaker and medical adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said.

* Brazil on Monday reported more than 19,000 new infections and 684 deaths in the previous 24 hours. Its third-largest pork and poultry processor Central Cooperativa Aurora Alimentos has agreed to test 11,000 workers. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* An increasingly common mutation of the virus found in Europe, North America and parts of Asia may be more infectious but appears less deadly, according to a prominent infectious disease doctor. * U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said it is starting a mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares fell as political tensions between the United States and China escalated, while concerns over a deadlock on further U.S. fiscal stimulus drove the dollar towards a two-year low against its rivals.

* U.S. homebuilder confidence rose for a third straight month in August to match its highest level ever, data showed, but a growing number of homeowners are falling behind on their mortgages. * German engineering exports slumped by 22.9% in the second quarter, engineering association VDMA said.

