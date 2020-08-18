Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

Pakistan's drug regulator greenlit the country's first Phase 3 clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which is being developed by China's CanSino Biologics (CanSino) and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology. The trial is slated to begin next month, according to an official who will coordinate the exercise.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:11 IST
Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

Pakistan's drug regulator greenlit the country's first Phase 3 clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which is being developed by China's CanSino Biologics (CanSino) and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology.

The trial is slated to begin next month, according to an official who will coordinate the exercise. Government-run National Institute of Health (NIH) will be leading the trial for the candidate Ad5-nCoV along with pharmaceutical company AJM - the local representative of CanSino.

China has already approved the vaccine for use by its military after early and mid-stage trials, and further late-stage trials are being lined up for Mexico and Saudi Arabia. CanSino last month said it was in talks for opportunities to launch Phase 3 trials in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil and Chile.

NIH and AJM signed an agreement last month, and were awaiting clearance from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), which NIH says it had now received. "DRAP has approved a target Group of 10,000 participants for our clinical trial," Hassan Abbas Zaheer, the coordinator of the trials for AJM, told Reuters via email.

The study will be conducted across major medical research centres in Pakistan, located in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. Zaheer added the clinical trial will last for "some months" and the data generated in all participating countries will be collected by CanSino regularly and analysed.

Pakistan has so far registered 289,831 COVID-19 cases and 6,190 deaths, but has seen daily infection numbers slow markedly in August after peaking in June. (Additional reporting by Roxanne Liu, Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam floods: No new deaths in 3 days, number of affected people surge to 56,91,694

With no new deaths reported in Assam due to the floods in the past three days, the number of people who have lost their lives to the deluge stands at 112. However, the number of affected people has increased in as many days to 56,91,694. 11...

EIB and The Mobility House sign €15m agreement to promote integration of EV

The European Investment Bank EIB and The Mobility House, a leading technology company and solution provider for charging services, have signed a 15 million financing agreement to promote the integration of electric vehicles into the energy ...

UK government subsidises 35 million restaurant meals

Britains government said it had subsidised more than 35 million restaurant meals over the past two weeks as part of a temporary programme to encourage diners to support the hospitality industry as it reopened after the coronavirus pandemic....

Anupam Kher enjoys cake cutting session with mother Dulari, family 'for no reason'

Actor Anupam Kher and his mother Dulari on Tuesday enjoyed a bonding session with their other family members as they were seen cutting a cake for no reason. In the short video clip that Kher shared on Twitter, his mother Dulari is seen seat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020