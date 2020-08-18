France to make mask mandatory in work places - union

France will make mask wearing mandatory in work places starting from Sept. 1, with some exceptions, as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections, the head of one the leading unions told BFM TV on Tuesday.

"The government deems its necessary to wear a mask when you're not alone (in the work place)", said Yves Veyrier, leader of Force ouvriere, adding the labour minister had made it clear it was up to the companies concerned to pay for the masks.