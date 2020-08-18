Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $2million grant to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19

The grant, which is financed by the Government of Japan, will be used to upgrade laboratory diagnostic and testing capacity.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:30 IST
ADB approves $2million grant to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19
On 13 April, ADB tripled to $20 billion its initial package to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2 million grant from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF) to support Armenia in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The grant, which is financed by the Government of Japan, will be used to upgrade laboratory diagnostic and testing capacity. The funds will also help finance the purchase of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies to improve treatment capacity including in critical care units.

"ADB is fully committed to helping Armenia through this difficult period. This assistance will help to meet the needs for appropriate medical services and supplies where required, and is in line with the government's national response plan," said ADB Country Director for Armenia Paolo Spantigati. "We will continue to work closely with the government and other development partners to combat the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic."

The Government of Armenia declared a state of emergency on 16 March and implemented a range of measures to restrict the spread of the disease, including quarantine measures and prohibiting events with more than 20 people in attendance.

On 13 April, ADB tripled to $20 billion its initial package to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. ADB also approved measures to streamline its operations for quicker and more flexible delivery of assistance.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic police official in coma after being hit by vehicle in west Delhi

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Traffic Police is in coma with serious injuries after a car hit him when he signalled the vehicle driver to stop near a police picket in west Delhi, police said Tuesday, the second such incident in less t...

Assam floods: No new deaths in 3 days, number of affected people surge to 56,91,694

With no new deaths reported in Assam due to the floods in the past three days, the number of people who have lost their lives to the deluge stands at 112. However, the number of affected people has increased in as many days to 56,91,694. 11...

EIB and The Mobility House sign €15m agreement to promote integration of EV

The European Investment Bank EIB and The Mobility House, a leading technology company and solution provider for charging services, have signed a 15 million financing agreement to promote the integration of electric vehicles into the energy ...

UK government subsidises 35 million restaurant meals

Britains government said it had subsidised more than 35 million restaurant meals over the past two weeks as part of a temporary programme to encourage diners to support the hospitality industry as it reopened after the coronavirus pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020