Brazil approves human trials for potential Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil approves human trials for potential Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:03 IST
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Tuesday said it had approved stage 3 clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen.
Brazil is the second-worst hit country for coronavirus cases and deaths after the United States, leading many companies to seek out clinical trials here. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate is the fourth to be approved for human trials in Brazil, Anvisa said in its statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anvisa
- Brazil
- Johnson & Johnson
- United States
- COVID-19