Health ministry's 'eSanjeevani' telemedicine service records 2 lakh tele-consultations

Giving a push to digital healthcare, the 'eSanjeevani' digital platform of the Union health ministry has completed two lakh tele-consultations, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Giving a push to digital healthcare, the 'eSanjeevani' digital platform of the Union health ministry has completed two lakh tele-consultations, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday. The top five states which have been utilising the e-health services being offered through this platform are Tamil Nadu (56,346 consultations), Uttar Pradesh (33,325), Andhra Pradesh (29,400), Himachal Pradesh (26,535) and Kerala (21,433). Andhra Pradesh leads in having the most HWC-medical college interactions with 25,478 consultations while Tamil Nadu leads in the OPD services with 56,346 consultations.

"This milestone was achieved in a short time period of ten days only since the August 9 when Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Health Minister presided over a meet to commemorate the completion of 1.5 lakh tele-consultations. It can be seen as a big push for the 'Digital India' initiative of the Prime Minister as the eSanjeevani platform has proved its usefulness and easy access for the caregivers and the medical community, and those seeking healthcare services in the times of COVID," said the official. eSanjeevani platform has enabled two types of telemedicine services. These are: Doctor-to-Doctor (eSanjeevani) and Patient-to-Doctor (eSanjeevani OPD) Tele-consultations.

The former is being implemented under the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC). It aims to implement tele-consultation in all the 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres in conjunction with identified medical college hospitals in a 'Hub and Spoke' model. "States have identified and set up dedicated 'Hubs' in medical colleges and district hospitals to provide tele-consultation services to 'Spokes', i.e SHCs, PHCs and HWCs. The Health Ministry rolled out the second tele-consultation service 'eSanjeevaniOPD' enabling patient-to-doctor telemedicine owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. This has proved a boon in containing the spread of COVID while simultaneously enabling provisions for non-COVID essential healthcare," said the official.

eSanjeevani has been implemented so far by 23 states and other states are in the process of rolling it out. (ANI)

