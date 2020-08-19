FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Germany and France want to give more money and power to the World Health Organisation after the COVID-19 pandemic underscored long-standing financial and legal weaknesses at the U.N. agency, an internal document seen by Reuters shows.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Spain reported 3,715 new infections in the past 24 hours, marking a new daily record since the country came out of a strict lockdown in late June.

* Britain plans to bring in regular, population-wide testing and is working with London's Heathrow Airport to use testing to shorten quarantine times. * Germany's vaccines regulator said some groups of people living in Germany could be vaccinated early next year.

* Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was not yet safe to lift additional restrictions in Aberdeen, but that the situation in the city was improving. AMERICAS

* Medication costs for COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the United States have dropped sharply since May, reflecting advances in treatment, shorter stays and use of cheaper generic drugs. * The White House pushed for Congress to take up a narrow coronavirus economic relief bill that Democrats have long rejected, while a leading Senate Democrat said real action may come soon after the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day holiday.

* Brazil's government is sending agricultural attachés from Beijing to the Chinese city of Shenzhen to probe allegations that Brazilian chicken wings exported there were contaminated with coronavirus. * Argentina exceeded 300,000 cases and 6,000 deaths on Tuesday as it battles a surge in recent weeks.

ASIA-PACIFIC * At least one in four people in India may have been infected with the coronavirus - a much higher number than official government figures suggest, the head of a leading private laboratory says.

* Indonesia has put on hold its $33 billion project to relocate the capital city to the island of Borneo as it tackles the pandemic. * Bangladesh is ready to trial potential COVID-19 vaccines developed by India and will receive early supplies of any successful candidate, as a Chinese firm continued to await assent for its trial request.

* South Korea reported the highest daily rise in cases since early March as recent outbreaks from churches around the capital Seoul intensify, prompting authorities' warning of a nationwide transmission. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's official death toll has topped 20,000, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours. * The International Organization of Migration worries that economic fallout from lockdowns in East Africa will fuel human trafficking.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The emergency approval of blood plasma as a potential COVID-19 treatment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now been put on hold, the New York Times reported, citing two senior administration officials.

* Regeneron and Roche are teaming up on an investigational antibody cocktail against COVID-19. * Brazil approved human clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The dollar and global equities edged higher on Wednesday, with stocks on Wall Street extending their record-breaking rally, as investors set aside new U.S.-China tensions for details later in the day on Federal Reserve efforts to keep the economy humming.

* The World Trade Organization said its goods trade barometer hit a record low, suggesting global merchandise trade registered a historic fall in the second quarter. * Asia will likely import record volumes of liquefied petroleum gas in 2020 as firms snap up the fuel to make petrochemicals used in protective gear against the coronavirus, while households under lockdown ramped up purchases for cooking.

* Turkey's economy has regained the momentum it was seeing before the new coronavirus outbreak, President Tayyip Erdogan said. * Thailand will introduce more stimulus measures to boost tourism, jobs and consumption hit hard by the pandemic, including generous subsidies to encourage more hiring and domestic travel.